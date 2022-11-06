Devin Duvernay start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will look to compile a three-game winning streak as they travel to face the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Lamar Jackson will be without a number of key offensive weapons, but that only means the likes of Devin Duvernay will be ready to shoulder a greater load on offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay posted his second-highest fantasy performance of the season in last week’s win over the Buccaneers. The Ravens' wideout caught all four targets for 31 yards, while he added two carries for 33 yards and a score on the ground. Much of his production came as a result of injuries to Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards, and Rashod Batement. For respective fantasy managers, that trend could continue in Week 9’s matchup with the Saints.

Andrews and Edwards are both listed as doubtful heading into their primetime matchup, which should mean Duvernay gets an extra load of targets accordingly. The Saints allow the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing receivers at 23.5 PPG, and their secondary is ranked a modest 14th in the NFL with an average of 10.2 yards per completion allowed. The lack of viable passing targets could mean Jackson looks to Duvernay early and often.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Given the likely absence of Andrews and the injuries to the Ravens’ backfield, Duvernay is one of the lone tried and true threats for Baltimore’s offense. He already commands a starting status as a flex option in fantasy lineups, but his ceiling this week rises with injuries to Andrews and Edwards. Fire him up as a starter with great upside on his side.