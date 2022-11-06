Isaiah Likely start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Week 9 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, November 7. This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will feature the Baltimore Ravens taking on the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens' offense is going to look a little different in this one. Starting running back Gus Edwards and TE Mark Andrews are both doubtful for the game. If Andrews ends up being inactive, rookie tight end Isaiah Likely will get a ton of action.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Isaiah Likely

Likely filled in for Andrews last week when the starter left the game early with his injury. Likely finished with six receptions on seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown. Overall on the season, Likely has 16 receptions on 25 targets for 181 yards and a score. The Ravens will also be down starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman, so Likely should be in line for a large target share.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Likely has a tough matchup on Monday. The Saints' defense is giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Even though this is a bad matchup, Likely’s projected target share, plus five fantasy-relevant tight ends on bye, mean that he should be started in your lineup this week.