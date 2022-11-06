Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Week 9 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, November 7. The Baltimore Ravens will take on the New Orleans Saints in this week’s iteration of Monday Night Football. The Saints have turned the ball over to quarterback Andy Dalton as he has surpassed Jameis Winston on the depth chart. Dalton has played well in relief and has worked well with the offense despite it being riddled with injuries.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Andy Dalton

Dalton has completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,175 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions through five games played this year. He hasn’t been able to rely on wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, which has caused the Saints' offense to lean more on running back Alvin Kamara.

Start or sit in Week 9?

The Ravens' defense is giving up the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in the league. Even with this matchup and with six teams on bye this week, I still don’t think that Dalton should be started in your lineup. He is missing too many pass catchers, and that lowers his ceiling significantly. Sit him.