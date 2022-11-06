Chris Olave start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Week 9 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, November 7. The New Orleans Saints will be taking on the Baltimore Ravens in a non-conference matchup. While the Ravens are the team that is touted for their offense, the Saints have one of the most promising rookies in the league. Chris Olave has jumpstarted his NFL career by taking advantage of injuries to both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry on the team’s depth chart. HE should be in line for another big game this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

Olave leads New Orleans in receiving yards, and it isn’t even close. He has 37 receptions on 63 targets for 547 yards with two touchdowns. Olave is about 260 yards ahead of running back Alvin Kamara, who is second on the team in receiving yards. Thomas is likely done for the season, and Jarvis Landry is questionable for Monday’s game. Olave should be in line for another big workload.

Start or sit in Week 9?

The Ravens' defense is giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This presents a great matchup for Olave, and he should see a high target share to complement the matchup. Start the rookie.