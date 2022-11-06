Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football hoping to make it back-to-back wins. The Saints are banged up across the board, meaning players like tight end Juwan Johnson will need to take on a bigger role. Should Johnson have a spot in your fantasy football lineup for this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Johnson has actually been decent on the season and could have more receiving opportunities with Michael Thomas out and Jarvis Landry questionable. Johnson is fourth on the team in receiving yards with 216 and does have two receiving touchdowns. The main issue outside of opportunities for Johnson is subpar quarterback play, and that isn’t changing in Week 9.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Tight end is a tough position to find filler options but Johnson is too risky to put in your lineup this week.