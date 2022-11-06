 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Taysom Hill ahead of the Saints’ Week 9 matchup against the Ravens.

By DKNation Staff
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints rolls out to pass during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome during week 4 of the preseason on August 30, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Rams 28-0.
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will look to grab another win in Week 9 on Monday Night Football when they face the Baltimore Ravens. With so many injuries on both sides of the ball, one player the Saints will likely heavily involve is tight end Taysom Hill. Should he have a spot in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Taysom Hill

Hill is a tight end in name only. He’s going to get opportunities throwing and running the ball as well, and New Orleans will likely use him a decent amount with the injuries they have. Hill could operate as a secondary quarterback for much of the game, which would obviously boost his numbers significantly. If the volume wasn’t so inconsistent, he’d be a must-start in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 9?

If you’re hurting at tight end and have to stream off the waiver wire, Hill is a great option. If you have a more established tight end in the lineup, you can leave Hill on the bench.

More From DraftKings Nation