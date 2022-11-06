Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will look to grab another win in Week 9 on Monday Night Football when they face the Baltimore Ravens. With so many injuries on both sides of the ball, one player the Saints will likely heavily involve is tight end Taysom Hill. Should he have a spot in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Taysom Hill

Hill is a tight end in name only. He’s going to get opportunities throwing and running the ball as well, and New Orleans will likely use him a decent amount with the injuries they have. Hill could operate as a secondary quarterback for much of the game, which would obviously boost his numbers significantly. If the volume wasn’t so inconsistent, he’d be a must-start in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 9?

If you’re hurting at tight end and have to stream off the waiver wire, Hill is a great option. If you have a more established tight end in the lineup, you can leave Hill on the bench.