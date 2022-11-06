NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, November 6

With just four games on Sunday’s NBA slate, getting value options in DFS lineups will be more difficult than usual. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,800

Powell is coming off a great showing agains the Spurs with 25.8 DKFP. The Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard and Luke Kennard, while Robert Covington is questionable. This all leads to more shots and minutes for Powell, who is establishing himself as a key member of a loaded LA rotation.

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors, $4,400

Siakam is out at least two weeks, which means more run for Boucher. He has been an absolute monster in the last two games, putting up a combined 69.8 DKFP. He’s averaging 24.5 DKFP per game this season and is starting to heat up. He’s excellent value at this price point.

Will Barton, Washington Wizards, $4,200

With Bradley Beal out, Barton should see additional minutes in the backcourt for Washington Sunday. The veteran guard does well when he plays extended minutes and has been solid in his last three contests. He’s averaging 17.9 DKFP per game this season.