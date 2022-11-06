Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, November 6

With only four games on Sunday’s NBA slate, there are limited options when it comes to selecting player props. That doesn’t mean it is impossible to find strong plays. Here’s a few props we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 41.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Cavaliers (-120)

In eighteen meetings against the Cavaliers over his career, James is 17-1 and averages 29.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He’s gone over this number in four of the last five meetings against Cleveland, including a triple-double in last season’s second matchup. James should deliver another strong performance Sunday afternoon.

Ja Morant under 7.5 assists vs. Wizards (-140)

Morant dished out 11 assists in his last game but he was averaging 6.4 dimes per game prior to that effort. The Grizzlies guard has gone over this line just three times this season, although he does have two instances with seven assists. The Wizards won’t offer much resistance at the point of attack, meaning Morant is more likely to deliver a big scoring performance. That should keep his assists down Sunday.

Jordan Clarkson over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Clippers (+105)

The Jazz guard is attempting a whopping 8.0 triples per game and he’s shooting at a 36.3% clip, so the efficiency could still go up. Clarkson has gone over this line five times this season. Even though the Clippers have defended the triple well, this is a plus-money play that seems too good to pass up.