Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Lakers on Sunday

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers will square off Sunday afternoon with tipoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. It’ll be the sixth time LeBron James will face the Cavaliers since joining the Lakers, and he hasn’t lost to his former franchise in the previous five instances. In fact, James is 17-1 against the Cavaliers heading into this game.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are questionable for Cleveland. The duo sat out Friday’s game and of the two, Garland is more likely to be ready to go than Mitchell. It seems like both players should be able to suit up.

The Cavaliers are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 222.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +4

As mentioned above, James is truly special against his former club. The Lakers have been playing much better since Anthony Davis got back to the floor and will remain competitive in this matchup. If Mitchell or Garland sit, that’ll tip the scales further in LA’s favor. Back the Lakers at home to keep this thing close and cover.

Over/Under: Over 222

The Cavaliers have gone over their totals in five out of eight games, while the Lakers have hit the over in four out of eight. However, LA has typically found itself with higher totals and Cleveland has gotten some lower ones to start out the year. Both teams should be able to put up enough points in a close contest to make the over hit Sunday afternoon.