Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Raptors on Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will meet the Toronto Raptors Sunday in a battle of Eastern conference playoff hopefuls. The Bulls could be without Zach LaVine, while the Raptors won’t have Pascal Siakam. Fred VanVleet is questionable for Toronto and has missed the last three games.

The Raptors are 2-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 220.5.

Bulls vs. Raptors, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +2

The Raptors could be without their two best players, while LaVine has shown he can play back-to-backs recently. Chicago is down some other rotation players as well but the Bulls have shown some tremendous resiliency and might have their stars. The Raptors can’t say as much on the second point, which tilts this matchup in Chicago’s favor.

Over/Under: Under 220.5

The Raptors rank 16th in points per game, while the Bulls sit at 19th. With Siakam already out and VanVleet potentially out as well, that should bring Toronto’s scoring down a bit. The Raptors have actually gone over in their last three, so it’s a bit tricky to call. The Bulls have gone under in two of the last three. This is a close bet but the under seems like the safer pick.