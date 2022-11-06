Mark Andrews injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

The Baltimore Ravens don’t play until Monday night, so as of Saturday morning, there was no official injury designation for tight end Mark Andrews. However, he did not practice on Thursday and Friday because of knee and shoulder injuries. The knee injury had him limited in previous weeks, and he picked up the shoulder injury during last week’s game.

Head coach John Harbaugh waved it off as something that wasn’t a serious injury, and Andrews was able to play last week despite limitations in the lead up to that game.

Fantasy football implications

Andrews may have played last week, but he wasn’t very effective, catching three passes on five targets for just 33 yards against the Buccaneers, before leaving early with a shoulder injury. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely filled the void, catching six passes on seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.

If Andrews can’t play, Likely becomes a must start option in fantasy lineups. The difficult part here for fantasy managers is that while Andrews could indeed play, it’s cloudy just how much he could be limited by his injury.