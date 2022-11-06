Ryan Tannehill injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day Update: Tannehill is doing everything he can to play but is considered a game-time decision, per Ian Rapoport.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered back in Week 7. It forced him out of last week’s game, and his status for this Sunday’s Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs is still up in the air.

Officially, the Titans listed their starting quarterback as questionable on this week’s injury report. He got in a limited practice on Wednesday, sat Thursday, but returned in a limited role on Friday to end the week. Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Tannehill will be a game-time decision.

The Titans and Chiefs kickoff at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

If Tannehill can’t play, rookie Malik Willis will have another turn under center. He wasn’t asked to do much heavy lifting last week for his first career start, throwing just 10 times. He completed six passes for 55 yards, adding another 12 yards on five rushes. The Titans won’t have the luxury of leaning entirely on the ground game this week against the Chiefs, making Willis a riskier fantasy play.

Tannehill has just six touchdowns, and three picks, in six games this season.