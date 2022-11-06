Allen Lazard injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

A shoulder injury kept Alan Lazard on the sidelines last week, and we probably won’t know until Sunday morning whether or not he’ll play this week. Lazard suffered the injury late in a Week 7 loss to Washington.

The Green Bay Packers wideout is officially questionable on this week’s injury report, and he was practicing in a limited role throughout the week. That’s usually a good sign, but the team noted Friday that Lazard’s status would be a game-time decision.

The Packers play the Detroit Lions in the early spot on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Last week, without Lazard, Romeo Doubs was targeted seven times, coming up with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Robert Tonyan had five catches on six targets for 32 yards, and running back Aaron Jones caught four passes on five targets for 14 yards. The Packers won’t be quite as overmatched against the Lions as they were the Bills last week, making those three the most likely options for targets if Lazard can’t play.

If Lazard does play, he’d be the most reliable of the receiving options in Green Bay’s woeful passing game.