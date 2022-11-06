Darren Waller injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day Update: Waller is considered a game-time decision.

#Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) will work out before the game to determine if he plays, source said, and he's as close as he's been. The worry is that he aggravates it, so they'll be cautious. But he's got a chance. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022

It looks like we’ll have to wait until closer to game time to find out whether or not Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will play this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Waller is still dealing with the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5, and the team officially listed him as questionable on this week’s injury report.

Waller was at least able to practice all week, getting in three sessions as a limited participant. It’s worth noting that he did the same thing last week, but was still inactive on game day.

The Raiders and Jaguars kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Without Waller, Foster Moreau has been handling the No. 1 tight end duties for the Raiders. He had six catches for 31 yards on nine targets last week, second on the team, as the Raiders’ passing game was held to less than 150 yards by the Saints.

The Raiders have a better matchup this week, which could give Moreau some appeal in fantasy football lineups, if Waller can’t play.