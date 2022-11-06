Ja’Marr Chase injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game status Update: The Bengals have ruled out Ja’Marr Chase for Sunday’s game.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will miss his second game in a row. Chase is still dealing with a hip injury, and the team ruled him of its Week 9 contest against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

The Bengals and Panthers kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Chase’s status isn’t a big surprise. He was unable to practice all week. Still, it hurts the Bengals offense, as Chase was on fire before his injury. He topped 130 yards in each of two games before going down, scoring twice in each contest. Though there were other factors at play, it’s probably no coincidence that Cincy got roughed up by the Browns last week.

Without Chase in the lineup, Tee Higgins will have immediate appeal as Joe Burrow’s top receiver. Tyler Boyd and tight end Hayden Hurst will also have some appeal with increased roles in the passing game this week. Higgins and Boyd both managed to score in last week’s lopsided loss.