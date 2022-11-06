Josh Reynolds injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

The Detroit Lions will most likely be without wide receiver Josh Reynolds when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Reynolds is listed as doubtful with a back injury on the official injury report. It’s a new issue for Reynolds who has dealt with knee injuries this season too.

The Lions and Packers kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Technically, the doubtful designation means there’s a small chance that Reynold could play this week, but it’s best for fantasy football purposes to treat it as though he’ll sit. The Lions are already short at receiver with DJ Chark on injured reserve and tight end TJ Hockenson traded to the Vikings. Reynolds’ absence means more work for No. 1 wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond. St. Brown hasn’t quite hit the high marks he did earlier this season, but he’s got a high ceiling and belongs in fantasy lineups. Raymond is under the radar, but he’s had at least 75 yards in each of his last two games.