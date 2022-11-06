Damien Harris injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day Update: Harris is unlikely to play on Sunday, per Adam Schefter.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is officially questionable for this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris is dealing with an illness. However, he was able to get in some work as a limited participant in practice on Friday. Though we may have to wait until closer to game time to get confirmation, he’s at least trending in the right direction toward playing this week.

The Patriots and Colts kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Harris had 11 carries for 37 yards last week against the Jets, adding two catches for 15 yards. While Rhamondre Stevenson has taken over as the team’s lead running back, or as close as a guy can get to that official role when it comes to the Patriots, Harris’ workload last week does represent a bit of an uptick.

If Harris can’t play, Stevenson would shoulder an even larger load out of the backfield, just adding a little sugar on top of his solid RB1 status in fantasy football lineups.