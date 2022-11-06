James Conner injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day Update: Conner is likely to play but will test his injury in pre-game warmups, per Adam Schefter.

It was another week of limited practice sessions for Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner. Still dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, the team listed him as questionable on this week’s official injury report for the second week in a row. He was a game-time decision last week and did not play, and he’ll be a game-time decision again this week.

The Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks with a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

No doubt a lot of fantasy teams are still sitting on Conner, an easy first-round pick back before the season began. His production has been limited so far this season when he has played. He’s been out of the lineup since Week 5.

If he can’t go this week, look for another start from Eno Benjamin. The Cardinals didn’t get to do much running trailing the Vikings last week, but Benjamin’s been a solid producer filling in for Conner in most contests. Even if Conner does return, Benjamin could still have some fantasy appeal, especially if the team’s still cautious with its normal starter.