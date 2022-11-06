Keenan Allen injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game status Update: Keenan Allen has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game.

After a brief return in Week 7, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is out again. Still bothered by his hamstring injury, Allen was unable to practice all week, and he was ruled out on the official injury report.

Allen first suffered his injury in the season opener, and he’s been sidelined until a brief appearance in Week 7 against Seattle. However, he was held out of the second half in that one. Last week’s bye wasn’t enough for the injury to heal.

The Chargers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

The Chargers are going to be especially shorthanded at wide receiver for a few weeks. Mike Williams is out for a month or so, and without Allen’s return on the horizon, the team is going to be leaning heavily on Josh Palmer. Tight end Gerald Everett should also see a steady volume of targets too. DeAndre Carter can also expect a bigger role in the offense, but he’s currently listed as questionable with an illnesss.