Austin Ekeler injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was a surprise addition to the team’s injury report this week. He turned up on Thursday as a limited participant in practice with an abdominal issue, but he was a full participant in practice the next day. There were hints Thursday that it was nothing to be concerned about, and that was confirmed Friday when the team did not list him with any kind of injury designation for Week 9.

The Chargers travel to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Ekeler is good to go for this week, and he belongs in your fantasy football lineup as the RB1. He’s been a scoring machine lately, with eight touchdowns in his last four games. Last week, Ekeler had 31 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries, adding another 96 yards and a receiving touchdown on 12 catches.

He could continue to see an increased role in the passing game this week too. The Chargers are without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, leaving them thin for pass catchers.