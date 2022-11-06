D’Andre Swift injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day Update: Swift is expected to be active today, but on a snap count and likely well below his normal workload, per Ian Rapoport.

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift returned to action last week, but he’s still dealing with the ankle and shoulder injuries that kept him out since Week 3. He sat out practice on Wednesday, but returned in a limited role on Thursday and Friday. Swift is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions and Packers kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Despite the injury designation, the Lions said that they still plan to have Swift in action on Sunday. But that doesn’t mean he’ll get a full workload. Last week, Swift played, but he had just 10 touches—five carries for six yards and five catches for 27 yards and a touchdown. Whether or not he’ll see more touches this week is a risk fantasy football managers will have to take. His value in the passing game, especially with tight end TJ Hockenson gone, keeps his floor high.

Running back Jamaal Williams would likely still have an edge in carries. Last week, he toted the rock 10 times for 53 yards and two scores.