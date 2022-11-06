James Robinson injury: What status means for Week 9 fantasy football

Game day Update: Robinson is expected to test his injury pre-game and is considered a game-time decision, per Ian Rapoport.

Week 9 will continue on Sunday, November 6. The New York Jets will host the Buffalo Bills in a huge AFC East divisional showdown. The Jets saw starting running back Breece Hall suffer a season ending knee injury a few weeks ago. In response, they acquired former Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson. He was downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game on Saturday and is dealing with a knee injury. We don’t have any further information at this time, but it’s never good to be added to the injury report on Saturday after not being on it previously.

Jets downgraded RB James Robinson to questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Bills due to a knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Robinson has only played in one game for the Jets. He had five carries for 17 yards but wasn’t targeted in the passing game. Robinson has upside in the offense overall, but the late addition to the injury report is certainly concerning. If he is active, I’d look at sitting him.

Robinson dealing with this injury will lead the way for Michael Carter to lead the backfield. He has 73 carries for 254 yards and two touchdowns through eight games. He has added 24 receptions on 31 targets for 186 additional yards. The Bills' defense is giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Carter could see a ton of work if Robinson is inactive. There are six teams on bye so look at flexing Carter if Robinson is inactive in a tough matchup.