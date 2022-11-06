Will Kadarius Toney play in Week 9 against the Titans on SNF?

Just over a week after being acquired by the Kansas City Chiefs in a trade, wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his debut for the organization this Sunday when the team hosts the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Andy Reid shared with the media on Friday that his new wideout is expected to play in the Week 9 Sunday Night Football showdown.

The second-year receiver out of Florida has had to battle the injury bug throughout his young career, appearing in just 12 games total for the New York Giants. He appeared in just two games this season before being sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Giants ultimately decided to part ways with Toney, dealing him to Kansas City for a third and sixth round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Coming off a bye, Toney participated in practice all throughout this week for the Chiefs and did not appear on the injury report once. If he can remain healthy, he could pose to be yet another dangerous offensive weapon in the holster for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.