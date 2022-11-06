Will Chase Claypool play in Week 9 against the Dolphins?

The Chicago Bears added to their wide receiver room prior to the trade deadline, landing Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool to help out Justin Fields. The Bears certainly needed another play-making pass catcher, and they’re hoping he can be that guy for years to come in this offense.

The trade was announced Tuesday, so it will be interesting to see how quickly Claypool can get acclimated to the Chicago offense ahead of Sunday’s home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, head coach Matt Eberflus provided a loose expectation of how many snaps he will see on Sunday, saying it could be anywhere from 10-35 snaps.

Claypool is a third-year pro who went for more than 800 receiving yards in his first two seasons. Through eight games in 2022, he caught 32 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown, grabbing passes from Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky.

The Bears rank dead last in passing yards per game this season with 126.9, but a lot of that has to do with the offense running the ball on 60% of its snaps, which is the highest rate in the NFL. Chicago ranks 11th in yards per pass attempt (7.5) in 2022.