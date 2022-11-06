Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Week 9 of the fantasy football season will continue on Sunday, November 6. The Atlanta Falcons made news over the weekend as they brought back a familiar face from IR. Starting running back Cordarelle Patterson was activated and is expected to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He has only played in four games this season but remains the team’s leading rusher. Patterson's return comes at a good time, as he has a great matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson has 58 rushes for 340 yards and three touchdowns in the four games he has played this year. While last year he excelled in the receiving game as well, he was only targeted seven times before his injury. He brought in four of those targets for only 28 yards. While this could limit his upside on Sunday, Patterson should still see a bulk of the workload on the ground and is facing a Chargers defense giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Start Patterson in his return game. There are six teams on bye this week, and Patterson should see a fantasy-relevant workload and output this week.