No. 3 Georgia vs. Mississippi State odds heading into game week

We have an SEC showdown in Stark Vegas this Saturday night as the Georgia Bulldogs hit the road to meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS, and will air on ESPN.

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) grinded the momentum of Tennessee to a halt on Saturday in a 27-13 home victory. The Dawg defense stifled Hendon Hooker and the potent Tennessee offense, yielding just one touchdown late in the fourth quarter. UGA can officially clinch the SEC East division title with a win against MSU this Saturday.

Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC) needed overtime to put down Auburn in a 39-33 victory on Saturday. Quarterback Will Rogers completed at least two passes to 11 different receivers in this game, going 42-59 for 357 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Here are the opening odds for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Georgia vs. Mississippi State opening odds

Spread: Georgia -17

Total: TBA