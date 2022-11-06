Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 9 inactives come in

Week 9 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 6. There are six teams on bye this week, so your fantasy football lineups may be looking rough already. There are a number of players that have concerning injury statuses, and you may have to go even further down your bench to try and win your matchups this week.

Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Keenan Allen have been ruled out this week. You could be looking at playing their third or even fourth-string wide receivers and hoping for upside with your fingers crossed all game. It doesn’t get much easier as the remaining games continue, as there are major injury concerns for this week’s Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football games with some big-name players likely missing in action.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

Ryan Tannehill

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, listed as questionable with ankle, is doing everything he can to play, source said. He may take it up to game-time. But there is a real chance it's rookie Malik Willis for the second straight week if Tannehill isn't 100%. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022

Darren Waller

#Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) will work out before the game to determine if he plays, source said, and he's as close as he's been. The worry is that he aggravates it, so they'll be cautious. But he's got a chance. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022

D’Andre Swift

The #Lions plan to make RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) active today, source said, but he'll likely be used sparingly. They'll be careful with his playing time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022

James Robinson

#Jets RB James Robinson, just added to the injury report with a knee injury, is a game-time decision but there is optimism that he goes, source said. He'll work out beforehand to see how he is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022

James Conner

Cardinals’ RB James Conner, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is likely to play vs. the Seahawks, but Arizona does want to test him in pre-game warmups, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2022

Damien Harris

Patriots’ RB Damien Harris, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is unlikely to play vs. the Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2022

1 p.m. ET inactives

Chargers: OUT: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), K Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring), TE Donald Parham (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph (knee), DT Jerry Tillery (back), WR Mike Williams (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR DeAndre Carter (illness), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin).

Falcons: OUT: CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring), G Elijah Wilkinson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Erik Harris (ankle).

Dolphins: OUT: WR River Cracraft (illness). DOUBTFUL: T Austin Jackson (ankle, calf). QUESTIONABLE: T Terron Armstead (toe, Achilles), TE Tanner Conner (knee), LB Jaelan Phillips (quadricep), S Eric Rowe (hip).

Bears: QUESTIONABLE: G Ja’Tyre Carter (illness).

Panthers: OUT: S Juston Burris (concussion), WR Rashard Higgins (illness), RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle). DOUBTFUL: TE Stephen Sullivan (illness). QUESTIONABLE: DE Amare Barno (knee), CB Donte Jackson (ankle).

Bengals: OUT: CB Chidobe Awuzie (knee), WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip), CB Mike Hilton (finger), DT Josh Tupou (calf). QUESTIONABLE: T La’el Collins (illness), CB Tre Flowers (hamstring).

Packers: OUT: LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T David Bakhtiari (knee), G Elgton Jenkins (knee, foot), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), LB Preston Smith (shoulder, neck), WR Christian Watson (concussion).

Lions: OUT: CB Chase Lucas (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), T Matt Nelson (calf), CB A.J. Parker (hip). DOUBTFUL: WR Josh Reynolds (back). QUESTIONABLE: T Taylor Decker (groin), DE Charles Harris (groin), RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle), TE Brock Wright (concussion).

Colts: OUT: CB Tony Brown (hamstring), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T Dennis Kelly (calf, ankle), LB E.J. Speed (ankle).

Patriots: OUT: C David Andrews (concussion), T Marcus Cannon (concussion), WR DeVante Parker (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DT Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), RB Damien Harris (illness), CB Jack Jones (illness), RB Pierre Strong (hamstring), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), DE Deatrich Wise (ankle).

Bills: OUT: S Jordan Poyer (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: T Spencer Brown (ankle), LB Matt Milano (oblique).

Jets: OUT: WR Corey Davis (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB James Robinson (knee).

Vikings: OUT: DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf), WR Jalen Nailor (illness). QUESTIONABLE: CB Cameron Dantzler (neck).

Commanders: OUT: WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), LB David Mayo (hamstring), RB J.D. McKissic (neck). QUESTIONABLE: DE Shaka Toney (calf), T Samuel Cosmi (illness).

Raiders: QUESTIONABLE: LB Divine Deablo (back, wrist), DT Neil Farrell (knee), TE Darren Waller (hamstring).

Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE: WR Jamal Agnew (knee).

4:05 p.m./4:25 p.m. ET inactives

Seahawks: OUT: WR Marquise Goodwin (groin), LB Darrell Taylor (groin). QUESTIONABLE: S Joey Blount (quadricep), WR Penny Hart (hamstring).

Cardinals: OUT: G Max Garcia (shoulder), C Rodney Hudson (knee), CB Christian Matthew (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: S Budda Baker (ankle), RB James Conner (ribs), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), T D.J. Humphries (back), DE Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs), P Andy Lee (illness).

Rams: OUT: LB Jake Hummel (hip). QUESTIONABLE: C Brian Allen (knee), WR Van Jefferson (knee).

Buccaneers: OUT: TE Cameron Brate (neck), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot), S Antoine Winfield (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (hip), DT Akiem Hicks (foot, not injury related - resting player), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps).

SNF Injury Report

Titans: OUT: FB Tory Carter (neck), S Amani Hooker (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: LB Bud Dupree (illness), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), DE Kevin Strong (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

Chiefs: OUT: TE Joe Fortson (quadricep, illness).

MNF Injury Report

Ravens: OUT: WR Rashod Bateman (foot). DOUBTFUL: TE Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder), RB Gus Edwards (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Malik Harrison (foot), G Patrick Mekari (back), CB Marcus Peters (quadricep, knee), WR Demarcus Robinson (groin).

Saints: OUT: LB Chase Hansen (knee), RB Mark Ingram (knee), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen). QUESTIONABLE: WR Jarvis Landry (ankle).