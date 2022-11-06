Louisville vs. No. 5 Clemson odds heading into game week

The Clemson Tigers will look to bounce back this Saturday when hosting the Louisville Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, and will air on ESPN.

Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) blasted James Madison 34-10 on Saturday to pick up its fourth consecutive victory to become bowl eligible. Quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans, and wide receiver Tyler Hudson were all locked in throughout the game and put on a show offensively. The winning streak has most likely saved head coach Scott Satterfield’s job.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) got roasted in a 35-14 road loss at Notre Dame on Saturday. The Tigers couldn’t get much going offensively as quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw for just 191 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Despite the loss, Clemson still clinched the ACC Atlantic division title on Saturday and have officially booked a reservation to Charlotte for the conference championship game.

Here are the opening odds for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Louisville vs. Clemson projected opening odds

Spread: Clemson -9.5

Total: TBA