No. 25 UCF vs. No. 19 Tulane odds heading into game week

We have a pivotal AAC showdown to dive into this Saturday as the UCF Knights head to the “Big Easy” to face the Tulane Green Wave at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans and will air on ESPN2.

UCF (7-2, 4-1 AAC) didn’t get caught looking ahead as it pulled past Memphis for a 35-28 victory on Saturday. Backup quarterback Mikey Keene was excellent in place of injured starter John Rhys Plumlee, throwing for 219 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Running back R.J. Harvey also added 151 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in the win.

Tulane (8-1, 5-0 AAC) continued its surprise run with a 27-13 victory over Tulsa on Saturday. The Green Wave held control throughout the game with running backs Tyjae Spears and Shaadie Clayton-Johnson combining for 263 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win. Tulane nearly lured ESPN’s College Gameday to come to their campus for this game before the traveling show decided to head to TCU-Texas instead.

Here are the opening odds for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

UCF vs. Tulane opening odds

Spread: Tulane -1.5

Total: 47.5