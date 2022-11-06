Nebraska vs. No. 5 Michigan odds heading into game week

Big Ten divisional foes go head-to-head as the Nebraska Cornhuskers face the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Nebraska (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) is riding a three-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Wolverines. The Cornhuskers had a chance to knock off Minnesota on Saturday after heading into halftime with a 10-0 lead over the Golden Gophers. But Nebraska was outscored 20-3 in the second half with a comeback sparked by Mohammed Ibrahim’s two second-half touchdowns to go along with 128 yards on the ground. A 115-yard rushing performance from Anthony Grant was for naught as the Cornhuskers failed to surpass 300 yards of offense in back-to-back games, the first instance since 2014.

Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) rallied for a 52-17 win over Rutgers on Saturday despite a quick first-half scare. The Scarlet Knights led the Wolverines 17-14 after the first two quarters, but junior running back Blake Corum had two third-quarter rushing scores in a pivotal 28-0 third-quarter scoring rout. J.J. McCarthy threw for two touchdowns without an interception as Michigan continues its case as one of the country’s best teams heading into the latter half of the season.

Nebraska vs. Michigan opening odds

Spread: Michigan -29

Total: 49.5