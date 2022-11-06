Report: Odell Beckham Jr. to be cleared by end of week

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be close to getting cleared from his ACL injury he suffered in last season’s Super Bowl, per Jay Glazer. Timelines floating around had been for a later return, so this is good news for a team wanting something from him before the playoffs.

There have been plenty of rumors swirling around who would want Beckham Jr. The names are going to mostly be teams who are in contention or who have a shot to still be in contention. The Rams have even kept his locker, with his name on it, while Lamar Jackson and Von Miller have said they’d like to have them with the Ravens and Bills respectively.

Recently the Cowboys, who appear to be all in this season, are also in the OBJ. And there’s little doubt others will get in on the action as he shops his services around the league. For fantasy football, he’s getting close to picking up depending on your bench size.