Washington vs. No. 8 Oregon odds heading into game week

Two separate winning streaks are on the line as the Washington Huskies face the No. 8 Oregon Ducks in Eugene on Saturday, November 12 at TIME TBD p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on TBD.

Washington (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) has been heating up with a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s game versus the decks, and their latest addition to the win column came at the expense of No. 24 Oregon State. Michael Penix Jr. completed a clutch game-winning, fourth-quarter drive that ended with Peyton Henry’s go-ahead 22-yard field goal with only eight seconds to go, giving the Huskies a 24-21 win over the Beavers. The Huskies enter a must-win game versus the Ducks if they hope to keep their chances at a Pac-12 title game alive.

Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) continues to have its sights set on a College Football Playoff run, with the latest addition to its resume coming by way of a 49-10 rout over Colorado. Bo Nix led the charge with two passing touchdowns, two rushing scores, as well as a receiving touchdown in a do-it-all effort to push the Ducks to 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in the conference. The Ducks are off to an 8-1 start for the third time in the past four seasons as they look to add a win over the Huskies to their playoff-hopeful resume.

Here are the opening odds for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Washington vs. Oregon opening odds

Spread: Oregon -12

Total: 70.5