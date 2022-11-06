Indiana vs. No. 2 Ohio State odds heading into game week

The Ohio State Buckeyes will try to remain unbeaten this Saturday when hosting the Indiana Hoosiers at noon ET. The game will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH, and will air on Fox.

Indiana (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) dropped its sixth straight game on Saturday, getting pummeled by Penn State in a 45-14 beatdown. The Hoosiers were anemic on offense as three different quarterbacks took snaps in the loss.

Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) had to battle extreme winds to put down Northwestern in an ugly 21-7 victory over the weekend. Running back Miyan Williams stepped up for the Buckeyes despite the elements, rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was only able to throw for 76 yards throughout the game.

Here are the opening odds for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Indiana vs. Ohio State opening odds

Spread: Ohio State -41

Total: 56