Georgia No. 1, Alabama in double digits in Week 10 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

The Georgia Bulldogs retake the No. 1 spot with their 27-13 win over previous-No. 1 Tennessee in a game that wasn’t actually that close. The UGA defense showed once again why they’re one of the best units in the country, and the combination of Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers has paid dividends in Athens once again.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were already on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff, but after their 32-31 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers, the Bayou Bengals gained eight spots while the Tide rolled down to four slots to No. 10. It’s the first time Alabama has been in the No. 10 position or higher since 2015.

Top-25 breakdown

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 11 of 2022 College Football.

Pac-12: 5

SEC: 5

ACC: 4

Big Ten: 4

Big 12: 3

American: 2

Independent: 1

Week 11 AP Poll Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place) Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place) 1 Georgia 9-0 - 1,574 (62) 2 Ohio State 9-0 - 1,500 (1) 3 Michigan 9-0 1 1,455 4 TCU 9-0 3 1,361 5 Tennessee 8-1 -3 1,339 6 Oregon 8-1 2 1,258 7 LSU 7-2 8 1,132 8 USC 8-1 1 1,061 9 UCLA 8-1 1 1,040 10 Alabama 7-2 -4 1,009 11 Ole Miss 8-1 - 962 12 Clemson 8-1 -7 938 13 Utah 7-2 -1 881 14 Penn State 7-2 2 735 15 North Carolina 8-1 2 676 16 Tulane 8-1 3 607 17 North Carolina State 7-2 4 547 18 Texas 6-3 - 399 19 Liberty 8-1 4 358 20 Notre Dame 6-3 - 316 21 Illinois 7-2 -7 262 22 UCF 7-2 3 257 23 Kansas State 6-3 -10 247 24 Washington 7-2 - 187 25 Florida State 6-3 - 78

Also receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1