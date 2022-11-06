Joe Mixon explodes for five touchdowns against Panthers

The Cincinnati Bengals pummeled the Carolina Panthers in their Week 9 showdown and a bulk of the heavy lifting was been done by running back Joe Mixon. The Pro Bowl tailback racked up 213 total yards and a career-high five touchdowns by himself, all before being taken out of the game early in the fourth quarter.

With today’s performance, Mixon became just the 17th skill position player in NFL history to score five touchdowns in a single game. The last player to accomplish the feat was Jonathan Taylor, who punched in five against the Bills last year.

The all-time record is six, a mark shared by Dub Jones, Gale Sayers, and Alvin Kamara. There was a chance for Mixon to join this group had he kept playing, but the Bengals opted to take their starters out with the game well in hand

Mixon entered Week 9 as the 11th ranked fantasy running back in PPR leagues and is bound to crack the top 10 after today’s performance. If you have Mixon in your fantasy league, congratulations. If you’re playing against him, my condolences.