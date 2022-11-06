Justin Fields breaks out for four TDs in Week 9 vs. Dolphins

When Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields was drafted by the Miami Dolphins, there was hope that he would hit the ground running. That didn’t exactly happen in Year 1, but he had shown flashes of what he could do at the next level. Whether it is the scheme around him or taking advantage of matchups, Fields is finally starting to click for Chicago. On Sunday, he has thrown for 119 yards and three touchdowns but also added 153 yards rushing and another score on 13 carries.

While the game Sunday is likely due to the Swiss cheese Dolphin's defense, it is still good to see from Fields. He looks more confident and has greatly increased his dual-threat ability over the last month. He has at least 80 yards rushing or a rushing touchdown in four straight games. The only downside of his game as it is now is he lacks passing yardage numbers. Sure his three touchdowns on Sunday help his fantasy output, but he has thrown for more than 200 yards the same amount of times he has thrown for less than 100 this season.

The rushing output is enough to put Fields on your fantasy football radar. Fields is rostered in 46.8% of fantasy football leagues. He is worth scooping up if he can continue to improve. At this point, though, he is still matchup dependent until he can be consistent with his passing yards or if he continues to rush over 80 yards per game.