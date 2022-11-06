 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Mets sign closer Edwin Diaz to five-year, $102 million deal

The Mets wasted little time signing closer Edwin Diaz to a big contract.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Edwin Diaz #39 of the New York Mets throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Sound the trumpets, Edwin Diaz has a massive deal. On the first day of the offseason, the New York Mets wasted no time and signed their closer to a record 5-year, $102 million deal. This is the first nine-figure contract for a closing pitcher in history and includes a full no-trade clause as well as a sixth-year option.

While Diaz rose to fame from having the best reliever entrance in baseball, he backed it up on the mound. Diaz played in 61 games and had a 1.31 ERA with 32 saves and four holds. The 28-year-old has been in the big leagues for seven seasons and has found his place at the back end of the New York bullpen. If memory serves, there was a pretty famous reliever from New York that had an iconic entrance in the past. Before Yankees fans come for me, I’m not saying that Diaz is the next Mariano Rivera. He is one of the best closers in the game and will provide some stability to the bullpen no matter what happens with the pitching rotation and Jacob deGrom as he hits free agency.

