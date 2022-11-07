Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese pro team Taoyuan Leopards

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard was unable to land a deal with a NBA team this offseason, so the big man is taking his talents overseas. He’s signing a deal with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan.

Former All-Star center Dwight Howard makes it official and confirms in the video below that he is headed to Taiwan to sign with the Taoyuan Leopards. Howard was a free agent after playing for the Lakers last season. https://t.co/1XX4bOhUky — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 8, 2022

Howard is near the end of his career. He’s no longer the regular Defensive Player of the Year candidate he once was, and this is an interesting move for him. Howard can still provide solid minutes as a frontcourt option, especially on the glass. He’s still able to display enough energy to be a force in the middle, which teams are increasingly going away from but still need in spurts.

It does appear Howard has been humbled by a lot of his shortcomings on big contracts later in his career. His stints with the Hawks and Hornets did not go particularly well. He was able to contribute on LA’s 2020 championship team in the Orlando bubble and will look to have that kind of role in a new setting.