Best DFS lineup strategy for Ravens-Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, November 7. The Baltimore Ravens will hit the road and take on the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Injuries

The Ravens have already ruled out WR Rashod Bateman (foot). Tight end Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder) and RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) are both doubtful. Linebacker Malik Harrison (foot), G Patrick Mekari (back), CB Marcus Peters (quadricep, knee) and WR Demarcus Robinson (groin) are all questionable.

New Orleans will be without LB Chase Hansen (knee), RB Mark Ingram (knee) and CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen). Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable. As a reminder, WR Michael Thomas has been added to IR and will miss at least the next four games for the Saints.

Captain’s Chair

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens — $18,600

Jackson comes in as the most expensive player in the slate but also likely has the most upside. Even without some of his best teammates around him, Jackson is known for making something out of nothing and will likely need to utilize his scrambling ability in this game. If he can revert to the momentum he had at the start of the year when he was looking like an MVP candidate, he will be worth a start.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints — $17,100

Kamara has become the face of the Saints offense with the amount of injuries around him. While the Ravens defense has been good against the run, Kamara is still worth a start as your Captain. He is going to see a ton of work on the ground and then has major upside in the passing game for the Saints. Kamara should be worth a captain’s chair spot from his workload and matchup.

Value Plays

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Baltimore Ravens — $5,600

Robinson is currently questionable for this game, but if he plays he is definitely worth a spot in your DFS lineup. The Ravens will be without Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews meaning Jackson is going to need to find a new favorite target. When Baltimore was down those two players last week, Robinson was targeted eight times. He came down with six of them for 64 yards. If he is inactive this game, pivot this pick over to James Proche II.

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints — $4,400

Johnson is starting to see more work in the passing game as they lack consistent pass catchers. He hasn’t had the totlas that you would like to see, but that doesn’t mean he lacks upside. The Baltimore defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing tight ends, but with Michael Thomas out and Jarvis Landry banged up, Johnson could be a sneaky value play on Monday night,