Best quarterback streamers for Week 10 fantasy football

Week 10 of the NFL season is upon us and hopefully, you were able to have a strong showing in fantasy football this past weekend. If quarterback is still a position of need and you need a quick fix specifically for this week, we got you.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 10 lineups.

Week 10 byes: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Jones is fresh off a bye week and will lead the Giants in a home matchup against the Texans on Sunday. He has quietly been a top 10 fantasy quarterback this season, averaging 16.28 points per game for managers. And he’s cleaned up his turnover problems from earlier in his career, clocking just four this season.

Jones is rostered in less than 50% of fantasy leagues and should be available on the waiver wire this week

Also coming off a bye week is Brissett, who was last seen leading the Browns to a 32-13 victory over the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 8. The veteran journeyman threw for 278 yards and a touchdown through the air, also adding an additional rushing touchdown on the ground to pull in a season-high 20.3 fantasy points. He has consistently gotten managers double digit points and hasn’t been a bad option as a placeholder for Deshaun Watson.

Brissett is still rostered in less than 10% of fantasy leagues, so you should be available to locate him on the wire this week if you need QB help.

Ol’ reliable Jimmy Garoppolo has been a solid fantasy option for the past few weeks, bringing fantasy managers an average of 15.99 points per game. The addition of Christian McCaffrey adds a new dimension to the 49ers’ already loaded squad of skill position players and that should make Jimmy G’s life easier.

Garropolo is rostered in just 40% of Yahoo leagues and 19% of ESPN leagues, so snatch him up if you need help this week.