Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 9

We’re almost through Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season and the reverse playoff picture is starting to take shape. That means which teams will be competing for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft next year.

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are two teams in the running at the bottom of the standings. The Panthers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 while the Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.