Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 9

We go over the draft order for 2023 heading into Week 10 of the season.

By David Fucillo
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers warms up against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We’re almost through Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season and the reverse playoff picture is starting to take shape. That means which teams will be competing for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft next year.

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are two teams in the running at the bottom of the standings. The Panthers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 while the Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Houston Texans, 1-6-1, .188
  2. Carolina Panthers, 2-7, .222
  3. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-6, .250
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6, .250
  5. Detroit Lions, 2-6, .250
  6. Arizona Cardinals, 3-6, .333
  7. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-6, .333
  8. Chicago Bears, 3-6, .333
  9. Green Bay Packers, 3-6, .333
  10. New Orleans Saints (to PHI), 3-5, .375
  11. Denver Broncos (to SEA), 3-5, .375
  12. Los Angeles Rams (to DET), 3-5, .375
  13. Cleveland Browns (to HOU), 3-5, .375
  14. Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1, .389
  15. Atlanta Falcons, 4-5, .444
  16. Washington Commanders, 4-5, .444
  17. New England Patriots, 5-4, .556
  18. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4, .556
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4-5, .444
  20. San Francisco 49ers (to DEN), 4-4, .500
  21. Los Angeles Chargers 5-3, .625
  22. Baltimore Ravens, 5-3, .625
  23. Seattle Seahawks, 6-3, .625
  24. Miami Dolphins (forfeited), 6-3, .667
  25. New York Jets, 6-3, .667
  26. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2, .714
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2, .750
  28. New York Giants, 6-2, .750
  29. Tennessee Titans, 5-2, .714
  30. Minnesota Vikings, 7-1, .875
  31. Buffalo Bills, 6-2, .750
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0, 1.000

