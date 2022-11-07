Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 9

We’re almost through Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season and the reverse playoff picture is starting to take shape. That means which teams will be competing for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft next year.
The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are two teams in the running at the bottom of the standings. The Panthers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 while the Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.
- Houston Texans, 1-6-1, .188
- Carolina Panthers, 2-7, .222
- Las Vegas Raiders, 2-6, .250
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6, .250
- Detroit Lions, 2-6, .250
- Arizona Cardinals, 3-6, .333
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-6, .333
- Chicago Bears, 3-6, .333
- Green Bay Packers, 3-6, .333
- New Orleans Saints (to PHI), 3-5, .375
- Denver Broncos (to SEA), 3-5, .375
- Los Angeles Rams (to DET), 3-5, .375
- Cleveland Browns (to HOU), 3-5, .375
- Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1, .389
- Atlanta Falcons, 4-5, .444
- Washington Commanders, 4-5, .444
- New England Patriots, 5-4, .556
- Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4, .556
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4-5, .444
- San Francisco 49ers (to DEN), 4-4, .500
- Los Angeles Chargers 5-3, .625
- Baltimore Ravens, 5-3, .625
- Seattle Seahawks, 6-3, .625
- Miami Dolphins (forfeited), 6-3, .667
- New York Jets, 6-3, .667
- Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2, .714
- Dallas Cowboys, 6-2, .750
- New York Giants, 6-2, .750
- Tennessee Titans, 5-2, .714
- Minnesota Vikings, 7-1, .875
- Buffalo Bills, 6-2, .750
- Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0, 1.000