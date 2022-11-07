Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 9

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season brought plenty of shockers, including the Buffalo Bills slipping up against the New York Jets. It was one of Josh Allen’s worst performances this season and marks Buffalo’s second loss in the division. The Bills remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +250 but this was a sign of some potential weaknesses.

The Green Bay Packers not only lost their Week 9 game to the Detroit Lions but also saw Aaron Jones and Romeo Doubs suffer injuries. We’ll see if both can get back on the field in Week 10 but there’s little relief in sight for Green Bay. The Packers are now on a five-game skid heading into a pivotal showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Speaking of the Cowboys, they should be getting healthy after a bye week and will look to make another statement in Week 10.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the most intriguing teams from an odds standpoint. Tom Brady’s crew is sitting at +2500 after a rally over the defending champions Los Angeles Rams, showing there could some signs of life with this team. Counting Brady out is a fool’s errand, and maybe he’ll regain some focus after a few tough weeks off the field.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers all remain in the mix as title contenders. The Ravens play Monday and the 49ers had a bye, while the Eagles took care of the Houston Texans with minimal issues.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 10, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.