Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 9

The Buccaneers got a big win, while the Bills and Packers slipped up. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops back to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season brought plenty of shockers, including the Buffalo Bills slipping up against the New York Jets. It was one of Josh Allen’s worst performances this season and marks Buffalo’s second loss in the division. The Bills remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +250 but this was a sign of some potential weaknesses.

The Green Bay Packers not only lost their Week 9 game to the Detroit Lions but also saw Aaron Jones and Romeo Doubs suffer injuries. We’ll see if both can get back on the field in Week 10 but there’s little relief in sight for Green Bay. The Packers are now on a five-game skid heading into a pivotal showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Speaking of the Cowboys, they should be getting healthy after a bye week and will look to make another statement in Week 10.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the most intriguing teams from an odds standpoint. Tom Brady’s crew is sitting at +2500 after a rally over the defending champions Los Angeles Rams, showing there could some signs of life with this team. Counting Brady out is a fool’s errand, and maybe he’ll regain some focus after a few tough weeks off the field.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers all remain in the mix as title contenders. The Ravens play Monday and the 49ers had a bye, while the Eagles took care of the Houston Texans with minimal issues.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 10, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 9

Team Week 1 Week 8 Week 9
Team Week 1 Week 8 Week 9
Buffalo Bills +550 +250 +250
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +500 +500
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +700 +650
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +1500 +1300
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +1800 +1500
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1800 +1800
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +1600 +1800
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +2200 +2200
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +1500 +2500
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +3000 +3000
Miami Dolphins +4000 +3000 +3000
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +3000 +4000
Green Bay Packers +1000 +3000 +5000
Tennessee Titans +4000 +5000 +5000
New England Patriots +5000 +6000 +7000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +10000 +7000
New York Giants +13000 +4000 +8000
New Orleans Saints +4000 +15000 +9000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +4000 +10000
Arizona Cardinals +4000 +8000 +10000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +10000 +10000
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +15000 +10000
Denver Broncos +1800 +10000 +15000
New York Jets +13000 +8000 +15000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +10000 +15000
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +8000 +20000
Washington Commanders +7000 +20000 +20000
Detroit Lions +15000 +25000 +50000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +25000 +50000
Chicago Bears +15000 +100000 +50000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +50000 +100000
Houston Texans +25000 +100000 +100000

