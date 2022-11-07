Jeff WIlson worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 10

The Miami Dolphins added running back Jeff Wilson to the roster via trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The move reunites Wilson with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, his former offensive coordinator at San Francisco. Will the move vault Wilson to RB1 status in South Beach?

Miami Dolphins, RB, Jeff Wilson: Week 10 waiver wire

In Wilson’s first game with the Dolphins he’s been used like a No. 1 running back. He led the Dolphins in rushing with 51 yards on nine carries and caught all three of his targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in a 35-32 win over the Chicago Bears. It seems apparent that McDaniel sees Wilson as a better fit for what he wants out of the Dolphins offensively.

With less than a week to get acclimated to the Dolphins offense, Wilson quickly emerged at top back Sunday. Moving forward one should expect McDaniel to involve Wilson in the offense more and increase his touches.

Given Wilson’s capabilities and the offensive talent surrounding him in Miami, there is great value in Wilson getting 15-20 touches a game. He is only rostered in 44.9% of the ESPN Fantasy Leagues. Wilson looks like a potential starter moving forward.