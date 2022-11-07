Cole Kmet worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 10

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet has found the end zone in consecutive weeks and he has seen his overall numbers creep up slightly. Is the third-year pro out of Notre Dame ready to take the next step forward and emerge as a fantasy option at tight end?

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet: Week 10 waiver wire

Kmet pulled down five passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, It’s the second straight week that Kmet has found the end zone. The Bears offense is a work in progress, but it is averaging almost 32 points per game over the last three weeks. Much of the production is coming from quarterback Justin Fields, who rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears have some offensive talent (RB Khalil Herbert, WR Chase Claypool, etc.) so Kmet might just be best served as a red zone threat in this offense. For now Kmet’s best fantasy usage is as an injury or bye-week replacement.