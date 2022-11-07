Darnell Mooney worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 10

Since the start of October it’s been Darnell Mooney at the top of the Chicago Bears receiving stats. Mooney has separated himself from the pack and has had 50+ receiving yards in five of the past six games. Are those numbers good enough to consider a waiver wire add.

Chicago Bears WR Darnell Mooney: Week 10 waiver wire

The Bears offense is a work-in-progress, but it’s beginning to find an identity behind the talents of quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago has averaged nearly 32 points a game since opening up the field more for their second-year quarterback to operate. Mooney appears to be the wide receiver Fields trusts the most in the passing game and the player he looks to when a big reception needs to be made. Mooney had seven receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Mooney is already rostered in nearly 73 percent of ESPN leagues, so his availability might be limited. But if he is available in your league, Mooney is a good option as a WR3/Flex and a very solid bye week/injury replacement option.