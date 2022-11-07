Terrace Marshall Jr. worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 10

The Carolina Panthers are taking a look at a lot of young players as they begin a full-on rebuild following the departures of head coach Matt Rhule, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson. Second-year wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is among the young players that are in line for increased work during the second half of the season.

Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall: Week 10 waiver wire

There is a clear path for Marshall to be a top option in the Panthers passing game next to D.J. Moore. With Anderson and others out of the picture, Marshall is getting a lot of snaps. Last week he had four catches for 87 yards (nine targets) against the Atlanta Falcons and this week he had three catches for 58 yards (six targets) and his first NFL touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Carolina has arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL. So Marshall’s effectiveness will largely depend on what version of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold or P.J. Walker will show up. Marshall is rostered in just eight percent of ESPN fantasy leagues, so he’s widely available and might be worth a bench spot to use as a bye-week or injury replacement.