Garrett Wilson worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 10

The New York Jets are one of the NFL’s biggest surprises with a record of 6-3 at the halfway point of the season. One of the big reasons the Jets are flying high is rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The No. 10 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft leads the Jets with 34 receptions and 429 receiving yards.

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson: Week 9 waiver wire

Wilson’s numbers were expected to jump with Corey Davis out of the lineup with a foot injury and Elijah Moore in the doghouse after a trade request. He had eight catches for 92 yards in a 20-17 win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a week after he had seven catches for 115 yards against the New England Patriots. Wilson has had four or more catches in six of the nine games he’s played in.

Even when Davis returns it’s likely that Wilson is the Jets WR1 moving forward. There is a major effort to get Wilson the ball each week. He was drafted to be that guy and he’s become that guy. Wilson is already rostered in 62% percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, so if he’s available it would be wise to scoop him up.