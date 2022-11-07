Opening odds for Chargers vs. 49ers matchup in Week 10 Sunday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 9 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 10. The Los Angeles Chargers and Chargers 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chargers nearly lost to the Falcons but got some fortunate fumble luck to eventually get a game-winning field goal on the final drive. The 49ers had a bye in Week 9, and previously defeated the Rams in Week 8.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chargers vs. 49ers in their Week 10 matchup.

Chargers vs. 49ers

Point spread: 49ers -7

Total: 46.5

Moneyline odds: Chargers +245, 49ers -295

Early pick: 49ers -7

Assuming San Francisco gets its key guys healthy again after the bye, this team will be hard to stop. The 49ers should be dynamic offensively and disruptive defensively, even with Jimmy Garoppolo’s inconsistent play. The Chargers have a lot of injuries as well and have struggled against good defenses. Take the 49ers to win and cover here.