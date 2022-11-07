What is the spread for Ravens vs. Saints? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints wrap up the NFL’s Week 9 slate with a Monday Night Football showdown. The Ravens will look to increase their lead atop the AFC North as they head into Monday’s matchup with a 5-3 record on the season. The Saints, coming off a convincing shutout win last week, will look to notch back-to-back wins for the first time this season. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Ravens as a 2-point favorite with the point total sitting at 47.

Despite a number of injuries plaguing key units on offense, the Ravens have put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season following last week’s 27-22 win over the Bucs on Thursday Night Football. Baltimore will likely prepare to be without Mark Andrews and Gus Edwards come Monday night, but Lamar Jackson always poses a threat to the opponent lined up across from him.

The Saints are 3-5 on the season but find themselves within striking distance of a divisional title halfway through the season. The struggling NFC South has New Orleans in second place following their 24-0 shutout win over the Raiders at home in Week 8. The Saints will look to lean on Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave on offense following the news earlier this week that receiver Michael Thomas would undergo season-ending surgery.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Ravens-Saints, including betting trends and where the public is putting their money.

Ravens vs. Saints odds

Point spread: Ravens -2

Total: 47

Moneyline: Ravens -130, Saints +110

Ravens vs. Saints betting trends

SU: Ravens 5-3; Saints 3-5

ATS: Ravens 4-4; Saints 3-5

O/U: Ravens 3-5; Saints 5-3

Ravens vs. Saints betting splits

Point spread: Ravens 66% handle; 76% bets

Total: Under 70% handle; 50% bets

Moneyline: Ravens 74% handle; 77% bets