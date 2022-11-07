DraftKings Hosting Reignmakers Football Week 14 Collector’s Challenge

As the season moves into Week 14, Momentum packs and Elevate Reignmakers packs are 30% off in the DraftKings Marketplace.

But, there’s more Reignmakers Football players can do with Momentum packs now that Week 13 is in the rearview mirror.

‘Tis the Season to Scavenger Hunt

Between Tuesday, December 6 to and Monday, December 12 at 11:59:59 p.m., Reignmakers players will have a chance to win bonus prizes in DK Dollars. DraftKings will host three scavenger hunts for players to take part in.

Get in on the Hunt

In order to win one of the scavenger hunts, players will have to collect certain player cards in Momentum packs. Each hunt has one item that players will need to pull.

Here’s what players need to be on the lookout for when ripping Momentum packs throughout the hunt:

Reignmakers Scavenger Hunt Checklist HUNT No. Pack Tier Pull Prize (in DK Dollars) HUNT No. Pack Tier Pull Prize (in DK Dollars) 1 CORE Momentum ELITE Rookie Defensive Player $500 2 CORE Momentum RARE Rookie Kicker $1,000 3 CORE Momentum ELITE Additional Depth Player $100

Eligible player cards pulled from CORE Momentum Packs opened on or after Tuesday, 12/6/22 and held on Monday, 12/12/22 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time will grant bonus prizes (in the form of DK Dollars) to customers. The following cards from CORE Momentum Packs will be eligible and will award the following DK Dollars:

RARE Rookie Kicker - bonus of $1,000 DK Dollars

ELITE Rookie Defensive Player - bonus of $500 DK Dollars

ELITE Additional Depth Player - bonus of $100 DK Dollars

To be eligible for the bonus, players must hold qualifying player cards on Monday, 12/12/23 at 11:59:59 p.m. eastern prevailing time. All bonus prizes will be paid out by or around Tuesday, 12/13/22. Limit while supplies last.

